Not Much More Snow

It is expected to be cold and windy in the mountains today with the best chance of some late day snow showers in the northern Cascades. Mt. Bachelor will see partly cloudy skies today with mostly sunny conditions to follow for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid 20's today, the low to mid 30's Friday and Saturday, and then reach to around 40 Sunday and into next week. Mountain passes will be pretty nice, also. Be aware that daytime thawing will refreeze overnight creating many spots of ice.