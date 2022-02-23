Skip to Content
Snow Report
By
Published 7:56 AM

Cold and Windy; Dangerous Wind Chill

This will be a cold, breezy day on the mountain. The sunshine will reign, but highs will only be in the mid-teens. With NE winds at 10-15 mph, wind chill will make it feel as cold as -25 degrees; dangerously cold. A few scattered snow showers may move through Thursday, but no real additions are expected until this weekend, especially Sunday. A warming trend will have daytime highs back up around freezing by Saturday and into the mid 30's going into next week.

Snow Report
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content