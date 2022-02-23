Cold and Windy; Dangerous Wind Chill

This will be a cold, breezy day on the mountain. The sunshine will reign, but highs will only be in the mid-teens. With NE winds at 10-15 mph, wind chill will make it feel as cold as -25 degrees; dangerously cold. A few scattered snow showers may move through Thursday, but no real additions are expected until this weekend, especially Sunday. A warming trend will have daytime highs back up around freezing by Saturday and into the mid 30's going into next week.