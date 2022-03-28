Willamette Pass Ski CLOSED

One of the first signs of the change of seasons is changes at the resorts. Willamette Pass Ski Resort has announced that it has closed for the 21-22 ski season. While the other resorts have seen a mild night and no new snow their bases remain quite nice, so the season is not over just yet. Intermittent snow showers will taper off through the day. Gradual clearing will have the mountains in fair shape by tomorrow. We will see a scant chance Wednesday morning, then nothing until Sunday night.