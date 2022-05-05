More Snow Comin’!

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The snowfall has not yet begun in the cascades this morning, but it is about to. Mt. Bachelor is expecting to see 4-10" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours. By Sunday morning accumulations could reach 1-2 feet! Great news for the resorts that remain open and of course, for our snow pack in general. This will also mean hazardous winter driving conditions will return to the mountain roads. You must carry chains or traction tires at this hour, but be prepared to use them for the next several days.

