More snow today

The cold, wet system moving into the Pacific NW this morning will move through quickly and leave behind 4-8" of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor. Clearing skies Thursday will also make for a great day Friday, and it will stay cold enough to hang onto that new snow. Light snow showers are expected Saturday and Saturday night. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail from Sunday afternoon well into next week. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning and be prepared for worsening driving conditions.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

