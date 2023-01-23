A beautiful day
Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny on the mountain Monday through Thursday as highs rise a little each day from the low 30's today to the upper 30's Thursday. Snow will soften a bit during the day and freeze overnight. Watch for icy conditions first thing in the morning. Another system will move in Friday, bringing a slight chance of snow showers to Mt. Bachelor. Cold temperatures and a chance of snow will be seen all weekend. Watch for spots of ice and some packed snow on the mountain roads. Carry chains or traction tires.