A major drug bust was made at sea, Molly Ringwald’s mom forgot her birthday, and an Olympic gold medalist showed off his moves off the ice. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

High-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico’s army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea, about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Black Hawks down

A training accident involving two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters was caught on video from a nearby ski resort. No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured.

Howl do you do?

A textbook wolf howl was captured on camera. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports it put the wolf to sleep.

Life imitates art

“Sixteen Candles” star Molly Ringwald says her mom accidentally forgot her birthday, just like in the iconic 1984 movie.

No ice, no problem

Olympian Nathan Chen and “SNL” alum Anna Gasteyer appeared on NBC’s “Today” to play a competitive game of charades with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

