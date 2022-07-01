

A wild boat ride in Florida, a pup named ‘Mr. Happy Face,’ and the inside of a country music legend’s tour bus. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Lightning strikes boat with 7 people aboard

The US Coast Guard rescued seven people after the boat they were in was struck by lightning. None of the passengers were injured.

Woman accidentally grabs the wrong cat

Would you mistake someone else’s cat for your own? The star of this viral video did.

Bison attacks family at Yellowstone National Park

A Colorado man was taken to a medical center after a bull bison attacked him.

Here’s Mr. Happy Face, the ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’

Mr. Happy Face is crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Dolly Parton’s tour bus is now for rent. See the inside

Dolly Parton’s “Gypsy Wagon,” the tour bus in which she wrote the hit song “9 to 5,” is available to rent at her amusement park.

