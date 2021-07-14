2 Officers Shot While Attempting To Serve Warrant; Homicide Suspect Killed In Shootout At Security Square Mall

CNN - Regional

By Amy Kawata

WOODLAWN, Maryland (WJZ) — A violent scene unfolded just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn where two officers were injured and a suspect later died in a shootout.

The Baltimore City officers with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving a warrant on 32-year-old Justin Powell, who had a lengthy criminal record, for homicide and handgun charges.

Powell was wanted in connection to the murder of Ali Hines in the 1000-block of West Lanvale Street in West Baltimore on June 19th.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officers approached Powell who “immediately” began shooting at them. Multiple officers returned fire.

Powell was pronounced dead at a hospital just after 10 a.m. It is unknown whether the officers were wearing body cameras. There are multiple cameras outside the mall.

Police later towed away several vehicles riddled with bullets.

Many mall customers were shocked by the violence, which happened just behind the Macy’s store.

The Warrant Apprehension Task Force works regionally across city and county lines and is a dangerous job.

In February 2020 in Northeast Baltimore, two officers were injured and a suspect was killed while serving a warrant. That suspect was a former corrections officer.

In November 2020, a suspect was killed while a City police officer was serving a warrant on North Ellamont Street.

In February 2021, a US Marshal was injured and a suspect was killed while a warrant was being served in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore.

Baltimore County police are leading the investigation into the Security Square Mall shootout.

The two officers are at Shock Trauma being treated. Both are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Dr. Thomas Scalea said both officers in serious condition but hospital staff were able to get them stabilized.

“Both will require some therapy, the exact nature of that will be determined by the remainder of their evaluation process. we expect both of them to survive,” said Dr. Scalea.

“I am deeply thankful that both officers are alert and upbeat,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We want to again, thank them for their work. I ask that you pray for all the families and everyone impacted by this incident.”

