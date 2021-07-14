Atlanta awarded $25k grant for LGBTQ history project

CNN - Regional

By NAHIMA SHAFFER

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The city of Atlanta received a near $25,000 Federal Historic Preservation Grant towards conserving LGBTQ history in the city.

The grant will specifically go towards developing a Historic Context Statement documenting events and sites of cultural significance to the city’s LGBTQ rights movement.

“Atlanta’s leading role in human and civil rights on both the national and international stage is due in large part to the contributions from our LGBTQ community over many years,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The project will be led by the Department of City Planning, with plans to cover some of the following topics:

The founding of Gay and Lesbian rights organizations. The development of LGBTQ-friendly nodes throughout the city. The LGBTQ Rights Movement since the 1970s. LGBTQ Arts & Culture. The 1980’s AIDS epidemic. The Georgia State Historic Preservation Office will distribute the award funded by the National Park Service.

Atlanta joins other major cities, including Los Angeles, the District of Columbia and San Francisco, each with similar LGBTQ historic preservation efforts.

