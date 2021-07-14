Luling boy recovers from hit and run, driver still on the loose

CNN - Regional

By Aubry Killion

LULING, Louisiana (WDSU) — A little boy from Luling is back at home after nearly losing his life in a terrifying hit and run on July 4.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding and stopped after hitting the boy. They are still looking for the driver who hit Latrell Hutchinson Jr.

“I got hit by a car,” Hutchinson said.

His family said after the terrifying incident, he was rushed to the hospital. His parents weren’t sure if he was going to make it to his fifth birthday on Sunday.

Hutchinson was discharged just in time to have a small celebration. He showed off some of his birthday toys to WDSU.

He has some scarring on his face and is recovering from a severe cut on his liver.

You would never know he was recovering from such a scary accident; he’s just happy to be home.

“Super happy,” Hutchinson said. “Happy to play, I want to go to the water park and have fun and play with my daddy and push him into pools.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for a dark-colored SUV.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact Corporal Bobby McNulty at (985) 783-6807 of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500.

