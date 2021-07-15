Dog Day Care Businesses Booming After Surging Adoption Rates During Pandemic

CNN - Regional

By Kennedi Walker

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — Pet adoptions surged during the pandemic. According to rover.com, nearly half of Americans got a new dog during the stay-at-home order so they can have a companion.

“I’ve literally had people come in the door and say my dog is a ‘Covid’ dog,” Dipa Patel, Dogtopia of Frisco pet parent relationship manager, said.

Dogtopia in Frisco just opened. It has playrooms, a spa and boarding suites for dogs. General manager Shawn Patel says business is booming and he expects it to continue as more people get out of the house and into the office.

“We’re seeing more of an influx of dogs, dogs joining our daycare on a daily basis,” Patel said.

Many doggie day cares and boarders were hit hard during the pandemic. But now Patel says new dog parents are constantly calling. He sees around 40 new dogs a week.

“Since everything has opened back up business is actually picking up by 40%,” Patel said.

