EMT Student From Needham Delivers Baby In Back Of Ambulance

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was the definition of a hands-on learning experience for an EMT student from Needham who put her skills to the test when she had to deliver a baby.

Corinna Kent was working at her summer internship with Patriot Ambulance last Friday when they got the call for a woman in labor.

Shortly after getting the woman into the ambulance, Kent noticed the baby was not going to wait until getting to the hospital.

Fortunately, Kent had just had delivery training just the day before, and knew what to do.

“Everything in the world stopped. Expect for the baby,” Kent said. “And everything was important. Everything that we did was for that baby in that truck and mom of course. But it was incredible like you have one thing to do and that is to take care of these two people.”

Kent is pre-med at Baylor University. She said the experience has solidified her interest in labor and delivery.

Both mom and baby boy are doing well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.