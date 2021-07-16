Anamosa penitentiary murder suspect to claim self-defense in bench trial

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) — An Anamosa State Penitentiary murder suspect plans to claim self-defense.

Court documents show Michael Dutcher will make the argument at an Aug. 3 bench trial.

Dutcher and Thomas Woodard face two counts of first-degree murder in the March 23 deaths of 50-year-old nurse Lorena Schulte and 46-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland.

The deadly attack sparked numerous prison reforms in Iowa.

In May, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced new safety measures, including the hiring of Brian Foster as security operations director.

The position’s sole purpose is to improve security in all nine state prisons and implementing new safety measures.

Lawmakers agreed to a $20 million budget increase for the Iowa Department of Corrections that same month.

