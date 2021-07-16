Pittsburgh Bride Hospitalized On Honeymoon In Mexico With Sepsis Flown To Florida Hospital

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman who was hospitalized on her honeymoon in Mexico is back in the country after she was flown to a hospital in Florida.

“She’s better now, steadily improving. Every day it’s getting brighter and brighter,” said Brandon De Kort, the newlyweds’ best friend.

Christine and Matthew Roth’s honeymoon in Cancun barely even started when the new bride started feeling ill. She was taken to the hospital, where she went into septic shock. Her husband said doctors discovered a staph infection.

“She really took a sharp turn, her heart rate spiked, her blood pressure dropped very quickly, and she was in septic shock,” said Matthew Roth.

The 26-year-old high school sweethearts from Hampton Township tied the knot on July 4 in Pittsburgh and traveled to Cancun for their honeymoon on July 5.

“I’ve never seen a more beautiful bride coming down the aisle,” said Matthew Roth.

Christine Roth was hospitalized for 10 days in Cancun. De Kort was the best man at the wedding and was devastated he couldn’t visit them or do anything to help.

“It made me feel pretty helpless. They are two of my best friends. I’ve known them for so long, and there wasn’t a whole lot I could do,” said De Kort.

Christine Roth was flown to Broward Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning. Friends said she is in stable condition, but she is sedated and on a ventilator.

Matthew Roth said the process of getting the honeymooner back to the U.S. was difficult because of issues with medical bills and insurance. He said the staff at Galenia Hospital in Cancun was amazing and saved his wife’s life.

Generosity from others helped the new bride get back to America. Friends, family, and strangers donated around $60,000 to a GoFundMe page created by her maid of honor Courtney Stinebiser.

“Every dollar, every prayer, every share of the story made the biggest difference in the world,” said De Kort.

Kindness turned this nightmare around and will hopefully lead the couple to their home in Pittsburgh.

“All everybody wants at this point is that she gets home, healthy and safe as fast as possible,” said De Kort.

Stinebiser said her best friend could be woken up from sedation in the next day or two.

