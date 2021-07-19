Good Samaritan, Coast Guard help rescue 2 boaters

CNN - Regional

By WJZ Staff

TOLCHESTER BEACH, Maryland (WJZ) — A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard helped rescue two boaters after their boat propeller injured one of them Saturday near Tolchester Beach, the Coast Guard said.

The Samaritan radioed he had rescued two boaters from the water about two miles from Tolchester Beach.

One boater had fallen overboard, and the other jumped into the water to help him but was injured from the boat propeller, the Coast Guard said.

A 29-foot response boat from the Coast Guard’s Curtis Bay station was patrolling nearby, and the Samaritan transferred both boaters to the response boat.

The response boat’s crew administered first aid and took the boaters to Tolchester Marina. From there, the Kent County Emergency Medical Services took the boaters to a hospital.

The Coast Guard encourages boaters to have working radios they know how to use aboard.

“Without the proper equipment on board, we would not have been able to assist the boaters in distress,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Valerie Foreman, the coxswain of the RBS from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay, said in a statement. “We encourage boaters to not only have working radios onboard their vessels but to also know how to use them in case of an emergency. The use of channel 16 is a critical and efficient way of contacting the Coast Guard in times of distress.”

The statement did not say what time the incident occurred.

