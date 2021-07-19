Teen dies at hospital after shooting in Flint

CNN - Regional

By Meghan Schiller

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — One teen is dead and another is injured after they both arrived at a hospital in Flint with gunshot wounds.

Hurley Medical Center Public Safety alerted Genesee County 911 that the two arrived with their injuries about 1:54 a.m. on July 17. A 17-year-old male was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition, while a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the scene of the shooting, determined to be the 400 block of E. Bishop Ave.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.