City launches community ambassador program following robberies

By Dion Lim

OAKLAND, California (KGO) — Dramatic video and a press conference Thursday are highlighting how the community of Oakland is coming together in the wake of high-profile attacks.

In the video, you can see Good Samaritans, who patrol in Oakland, spring into action to help a woman who was knocked to the ground for her cell phone.

This incident happened Tuesday at 7th and Franklin, close to the Oakland Police station.

It comes a day after former senator Barbara Boxer had her cell phone stolen just five blocks away.

Thursday, Oakland’s Chinatown kicked off its Community Ambassador Program.

The group is funded by the city, the nonprofit “Family Bridges” and other organizations.

The members patrol Chinatown, wearing green vests, helping with everything from de-escalation to harm reduction and more.

“We clean the street, we do graffiti abatement, and some of these folks here came on board because they wanted to give back to their community,” said Sakhone Lasaphangthong, a Chinatown Community Ambassador.

The program currently has three community ambassadors on staff and two volunteers.

They hope to add more people with fundraising and community support.

