Trooper dies after being injured during car chase

By Elaine Emerson, Ashley Casper

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle this week during a violent encounter with a suspect on the interstate.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of [NHP] Trooper Micah May #6203,” NHP Southern Command said in a tweet.

May was hit by a vehicle after a freeway pursuit on I-15 near Sahara Avenue on July 27. Police said May was laying spike stop strips in an attempt to stop the suspect’s car.

“Trooper May’s heroism exemplified the definition of a silent guardian. His dedication and service will never be forgotten,” Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety George Togliatti said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to this grieving family and recognize the unique sacrifice to the State of Nevada.”

The driver, 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne, was shot and killed by law enforcement after the chase. May was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition where he later died, NHP said.

May is survived by his wife and two children. He is the 12th member of NHP to die in the line of duty.

Information regarding memorial services is forthcoming.

The Injured Police Officer Fund (IPOF) established a fund to assist Trooper May’s family.

If you would like to help, donations can be made through IPOF.Vegas or checks can be mailed to:

INJURED POLICE OFFICERS FUND

C/o Trooper Micah May

9330 W. Lake Mead Blvd., suite 130

Las Vegas, Nevada 89134

Donations can also be made directly to:

Lexicon Bank

Acct # 1601038

330 S Rampart Blvd Suite150, Las Vegas, NV 89145

COMMUNITY REACTS NEVADA GOV. STEVE SISOLAK

“Kathy and I were heartbroken to learn of the passing of State Trooper Micah May, a 13-year veteran of the Nevada Highway Patrol, husband, and father to two. Micah passed away while bravely protecting his community and while he has reached his end of watch, his heroic actions and contributions to the State of Nevada will never be forgotten. Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his family, his loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIR MARILYN KIRKPATRICK

“Trooper May gave his life in service to the residents and visitors of Clark County and this state,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “His premature death is a tragic loss for his family and friends, his colleagues, and all of us who appreciate the important public safety work of the Nevada Highway Patrol.”

