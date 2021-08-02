Brinks security guard shot during robbery at Wellstar Health Park

CNN - Regional

By NAHIMA SHAFFER

JOSH MORGAN (WGCL) — A Brinks security guard was shot during a robbery at the Wellstar Health Park in Holly Springs Monday morning.

The condition of the security guard is unknown at this time, but Holly Springs Police say they were transported to Kennestone Hospital and are “stable.”

No suspect information has been released and it is unclear exactly what happened leading up to the robbery. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This comes after a Loomis security officer was robbed this weekend in Atlanta. In that incident, the security officer told police a man approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The suspect allegedly took a money bag and ran way while shooting at the driver. No suspect is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.

