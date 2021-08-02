Business booms for lawncare service started by three Saginaw boys

CNN - Regional

By TREVOR SOCHOCKI, ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Business is booming for a new local lawncare service started by three local boys.

Marcus, Marcelino and Travell are the founders of the Three Amigos Lawn Service.

“Really, my brothers didn’t wanna do it. When they did the first house that we ever did, they started liking it, so we just kept doing it,” said Marcus Mcbride, a Saginaw 7th grader.

Three Amigos is a family business that began two months ago and is already busy.

The boys have mowed, edged, and raked in thousands of dollars.

“We got a lot of calls, messages, our Facebook page is blowing up!” Marcus Mcbride said.

