Police investigate three weekend homicides in southeast Albuquerque

CNN - Regional

By Sam Smith

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT, KOAT-D2) — It has become a very busy weekend for Albuquerque Police detectives. They’re working three separate homicide investigations – all of which took place in southeast Albuquerque

One of the incidents took place near the 3200 block of Central Ave. SE. Albuquerque Fire and Rescue personnel were flagged down around 2:30 am Sunday, to check on a man who was unresponsive. He was taken to UNM Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Advertisement Two other homicide investigations were opened on Saturday.

A spokesperson with Albuquerque Police says officials were alerted to an incident on the 6000 block of Anderson Ave. SE. They arrived at the scene to find a victim that had suffered multiple gun shot wounds. The victim did not survive those injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, police responded to reports of a deceased individual on the 1000 block of Cuatro Cerros Trail SE. Homicide detectives arrived a short time later, to open their investigation.

Action 7 News will provide updates, as they become available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.