Paralyzed puppy on the hunt for forever home in new wheelchair

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — A young Maltese puppy who was paralyzed and surrendered by his owner in Iran is now in the States and looking for his forever home.

PAWS New England was able to rescue Teddy and bring him to Boston as one of the last international rescue dogs brought to the U.S. before a CDC ban on international rescue dogs took effect on July 15.

The PAWS team learned that Teddy had been abused and suffered a spinal injury that paralyzed his back legs. Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company donated a wheelchair for Teddy to used, and Teddy’s foster mom said she saw the pup transform from a nervous anxious dog to a happy puppy. “When he got his wheels, he was happier. Teddy doesn’t realize there’s anything different about him, he acts just like any other dog! He deserves to have the same opportunities.”

Teddy is seeing a neurologist and a canine rehabilitation specialist at Boston Animal Hospital. While Teddy loves playing in the park in his new wheelchair, his neurologist and physical therapist think he’ll soon be walking on his own soon.

To adopt Teddy or donate to his medical care, visit Paws New England. To follow along on Teddy’s journey, check out @pawsnewengland/.

