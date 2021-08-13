Woman asks shopper to mask up, receives obscene gesture

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A confrontation at a Safeway in Lahaina after a Maui woman asked a fellow shopper to put on her mask.

The woman who shot the video, Madi Vierya, had previously asked the couple to put on their masks. At first, they complied but then took them off.

“”My four-year-old can wear a mask, you should be able to, too,” Vierya can be overheard saying in the video during the confrontation.

“I can’t but thank you for minding your business,” said the woman who added an obscene gesture.

“I know it’s not fun for anyone and I’m sure it’s not fun for the staff who have to wear it for 8 hours a day, but since we all as a community and as a collective, whether if you have beliefs about it or not, it’s still the law and it’s still just doing what’s pono,” added Vierya.

Viera says because of Maui’s limited health facilities, people there need to be especially mindful about wearing a mask.

