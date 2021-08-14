Family displaced by house fire thanks quick action of neighbors

CNN - Regional

By Mika Miyashima

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — An O’ahu family is thanking their neighbors and the community for stepping in, after a massive fire ripped through their home.

It happened on Kuhi Street in Waialua around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Resident Melissa Allen said she heard yells from her neighbor that her home was on fire. She immediately rushed to get her mother, who lived directly in front of her, out of the house.

“I went running into her house to get her and her dog out. I got them safely across the street, and then I went back to my house to grab my 3-year-old,” Allen explained. “My 21-year-old was with me and grabbed my two dogs, and we got out. By the time we got out, the house was just engulfed in flames.”

Allen credits the quick action of her neighbors for the fact that her mother is still alive.

“My mom would’ve definitely died in that fire. She wouldn’t have been able to get out.” said Allen.

The Allen’s lost almost everything.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help get them back on their feet.

“I love my community. I really, really am so thankful,” explained Allen. “People from the high school yesterday jumped the fence and tried to shoot our house from the roadside. Everybody just tried to do as much as they possibly could. I’m so thankful.”

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is assisting all six adults and three children displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

