Connecticut based groups prepare humanitarian aid for Haiti

By SHAWNTE PASSMORE, ASHLEY RK SMITH

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Haitian Health Foundation (HHF), a Norwich based group, had partnered this Conn. locals to improve the health and well being in Jérémie, Haiti.

The island nation was recently hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

There are reports that major thoroughfares are impassable, worsen an already dire situation.

“First order of business will be to ensure that we can get good access,” said Janti Soeripto, of Save the Children.

The Fairfield-based Save the Children branch said its Haitian team will search for victims and support hospitals.

Nadesha Mijoba, of HHF, said, “All of the services are taking place out in the yards of both the Haitian Health Foundation and the hospital because the patients are so afraid to be inside, including the staff.”

Humanitarian aid groups will not only have to navigate through damaged infrastructure, but they will have to work through the aftershocks in the coming days.

