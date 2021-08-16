13-year-old boy robbed of necklace by 2 men on scooters in the Bronx

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) — A 13-year-old boy was robbed by two men on scooters in the Bronx.

It happened on Thursday, August 12 at 1:20 p.m. on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.

Surveillance video shows the two men ride up to the boy and then snatch his necklace right off of him.

The robbers then took off eastbound on Westchester Avenue.

Fortunately, the boy was not hurt.

