Cops: Driver fatally hits man, removes him from underneath sedan

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A fatal hit-and-run crash is under investigation Monday in the Sylmar area.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. in Sylmar, where a man in his 50s crossing Foothill just south of Hubbard was struck and killed by a sedan.

According to the LAPD, the sedan entered a gas station driveway area while dragging the man. So the driver backed up, apparently to dislodge the pedestrian, then turned around and drove south on Foothill Boulevard without identifying him or herself or trying to help the man.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Kia or Toyota, with damage to its front end, underneath the vehicle, and missing parts that were left behind at the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of hit-and-run suspects in the city of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Garibay at (818) 644-8033 or Detective Wade at (818) 644-8036.

