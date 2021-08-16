Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

CNN - Regional

By WTAE Staff

PITTSBURGH (WTAE, WTAE-D2) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint in the Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday.

TSA says a Pennsylvania man had a 9mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets in his carry-on bag. One of the bullets was in the chamber of the firearm.

TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted Allegheny County Police.

The man, a resident of Emlenton, which straddles Clarion and Venango counties in Pennsylvania, told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

According to TSA, there have been 18 firearms caught at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint so far in 2021.

