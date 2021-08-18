DA: Man used knife, brass knuckles in brutal beatdown

CNN - Regional

By Shelby Myers

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — Police say one man is responsible for a brutal beatdown on Dauphin Island on August 7th.

Four people have serious injuries after investigators said Joey Barrett Jr. attacked them in line at a food truck on Lemoyne Rd.

About 15 people were in line to get some BBQ when a beef of other sorts ensued, said Mobile County district Attorney Ashley Rich.

Rich said, “By all accounts, the victims were running a food truck on their private property that they were allowed to do down at Dauphin Island and they were seriously injured.”

Rich said Barrett Jr. attacked four people with a knife and other weapons. He’s facing multiple charges including first degree assault.

FOX10 News caught up with one of the victims who didn’t want to be identified but shared pictures with us. He said he was punched in the mouth with a brass knuckle and had to have more than 50 stitches.

Three of his family members were also cut up and hit, the victim said. One of them was stitched up on his side.

The attorney for the victims told FOX10 News, his clients were blindsided.

Rich said the motive is still under investigation, but the crime was senseless

“I mean, there was no reason for this to happen,” Rich said.

Barrett is also facing a child endangerment charge. Police said it’s because he fled the scene and left his kid in the food truck lot.

FOX10 News reached out to Barrett but haven’t heard back.

