Angry woman targets wrong home looking for stolen cash

By Briana Conner

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — An unwelcomed visitor was captured on Ring doorbell video screaming and hollering at a homeowner in northeast Harris County about stolen money.

The woman inside the house said she was home alone and had no idea what the woman outside her door was talking about.

More than 24 hours later, that homeowner was still worried about her and her family’s safety. In fact, the entire neighborhood was on high alert because the woman captured on camera was carrying a weapon.

The homeowner said she heard a loud banging at her front door around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“I just thought the worst. I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s an emergency.'”

The woman asked to have her identity concealed, but ABC13 can confirm her name is not Maria as the footage suggests.

“[The woman in the video] started saying, ‘Get Maria to come out.’ I said, ‘There’s no Maria that lives here,’ but she was so angry that she wouldn’t even listen to me.”

The angry woman said someone stole $30,000 from her and she had come to collect it.

“It was very, very scary how she came at me. She was banging at the door and hollering. She was just so certain she had the right property, and she didn’t,” the victim said.

Eventually, the video shows the woman walking away from the home. However, she came right back, armed with a pocket knife tucked into her waistband. That’s when the homeowner said she called 911. “Thank God I didn’t open the door, but what if I did? My life would be in jeopardy or danger. I don’t know,” she said.

The screaming eventually stopped after several minutes.

“My dog came. I have a big dog. He came next to me, and she backed off,” she explained.

The angry woman left in a black Lincoln sedan, but investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the plate seen isn’t registered to it.

If she does come back, the homeowner said hopefully this report and a sign on her front door reading in part, “Maria does not live here,” will help clear up any misinformation.

