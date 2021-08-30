First responders save man, dog after car goes into pond

CNN - Regional

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol Officer and first responders from Midway Fire Rescue in Pawleys Island jumped into action and performed heroic acts on Sunday when a man and his dog almost drowned in a pond.

L/Cpl. Adam J. Marshall was on duty when he heard a call go out on the police radio from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office about a car that ran off the road and into a pond in Pawleys Island and was submerged, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety.

LCpl. Adam Marshall with South Carolina Highway Patrol jumped into action to save man and his dog from pond in Litchfield (Credit: South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety)

Officials said once Marshall arrived at the scene he jumped into the pond and began trying to free the driver and his dog by breaking the back window, which was the only part of the vehicle not completely underwater, but was not able to locate the driver and could not free him through the driver’s side door.

Midway Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and jumped into the water to help when they arrived and was able to assist Marshall in feeding the driver through the passenger door, officials added. Midway Fire and EMS treated the man on shore and then transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

“We are so pleased to learn that the driver is expected to make a full recovery and his dog safely made it to shore during the rescue, a post said. “Great job to L/Cpl. A.J. Marshall and those first responders from Midway Fire Rescue for your heroic acts and outstanding teamwork.”

Officials said Marshall has been a trooper since June 13, 2015, when he was originally assigned to Lexington County. He has served the Troop 5, Grand Strand area, since September 3, 2019.

