Woman gets probation in animal cruelty case

By Logan Smith

GOLDEN, Colorado (KCNC) — A 61-year-old Lakewood woman will not be permitted ownership or breeding of any animals as part of her probation in an animal cruelty case.

A Jefferson County judge on Tuesday handed down a five-year probation term to Larysa Pavlona Leuchanka.

Leuchanka, as described in a press release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, ignored the concerns of another driver and allowed a dog to fall out of the back of a moving van while traveling on a metro area interstate.

A witness called authorities April 13 after seeing the unsecured animal, honking at the driver, and getting her to pull over. After a discussion about the dog’s safety, the moving truck’s driver continued driving with the animal unsecured.

The following day, animal control officers from the Lakewood Police Department were notified that the dog fell out of the truck while on Interstate 70. The dog was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter for treatment.

It was there that Leuchanka confirmed to authorities that the dog was hers and the one pictured in a photo taken by the witness who pulled the truck over.

Leuchanka pleaded guilty to Cruelty to Animals in June.

