LA teachers union pushes for student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The union representing teachers of the Los Angeles Unified School District is pushing for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all eligible students.

United Teachers Los Angeles says the requirement would keep schools safer and falls in line with the union’s support of a teacher vaccine mandate implemented by the district.

The requirement would cover students age 12 and older.

The announcement comes after the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and as L.A. County struggles containing the delta variant.

UTLA is bargaining with LAUSD over issues including COVID-19 safety and learning measures. Proposals by the union include having a classroom camera for students to Zoom in during in-person instruction or meeting with quarantined students during scheduled office hours.

LAUSD would not be the first district in L.A. County to implement a vaccine mandate for students. The Culver City Unified School District issued a vaccine requirement for all eligible students and staff earlier this month.

