Residents brace for more rain, threat of flash floods

CNN - Regional

By Marissa Sulek

Click here for updates on this story

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WSMV) — As Hurricane Ida makes its way inland, some remnants are expected to hit Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

For the people in Humphreys County, this new comes as they continue to clean up from last weekend’s flash floods.

“God, not again,” said Christy Brewer, a Waverly resident who lost her Commerce Street home to flooding. “We’re just trying to salvage what we can of our lives.”

For 15 years, her Commerce Street house along Track Creek has been home to Brewer and her two sons. A home – after flash flooding – now sits in two piles.

“It’s just devastating watching your lives go away in dumpsters,” said Brewer.

“I’m just very thankful they are all alive,” said Paula Rumsey, whose mom, sister and brother also lived on Commerce Street.

“Today, we met the FEMA man,” said Rumsey. She said in 7-10 days they will hear back if they will receive FEMA if they will receive FEMA assistance.

But before a possible 2 to 4 inches of rain hits Humphreys County, the grab any last items they can.

“They are talking about rain tonight and we will not be here,” said Rumsey.

Brewer said her family will stay at her mom’s house in town because their house is no longer their home.

“I mean my 4-year-old, he’s traumatized,” said Brewer. “He doesn’t want to come back.”

A representative from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency told News4 they aren’t doing anything special to prepare for potential flash floods in Waverly. They are keeping up with National Weather Service updates and advise people to have a plan. Make sure they have severe weather updates sent tot heir phone and know where shelters are in town.

For anyone dealing with stress or anxiety from last week’s flash floods, TEMA said there are mental health organizations helping people.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.