Some Kansas City high school football teams dealing with helmet shortage

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — As Kansas City prep football teams get ready to get back on the field, they are scrambling to find enough helmets for their players. It’s all because the supply chain has been affected by COVID-19.

“We’re excited to get out here and hopefully put on a good show for everybody else,” said Rick Byers, Turner High School’s head football coach.

Byers said he is dealing with something this year that he has never seen – a national football helmet shortage. He said that 11 of his players are without helmets to start the season.

“This year, we have a lot of kids that require an extra-large helmet,” Byers said.

The district has been calling around, looking to trade with other schools that might have too many of one size.

“It’s a problem going around the state right now, where everybody’s looking for a helmet. It’s just a rough time, and we’re trying to get them all equipped the best we can,” Byers said.

Manufacturers said that not only is supply limited because of the pandemic, but a recent factory fire this summer has hurt the production line as well.

Before the Golden Bears can run a play this year, they will need head protection, even if it has a different school logo on it.

“They may be wearing different color helmets, but we’re hoping someone will step up and help us out a little bit,” Byers said.

The coach says there are 72 kids out for football this fall, and that’s almost double what they normally have at Turner. He said they don’t share helmets, so on Friday night, there will be some kids who won’t be able to suit up to play because they won’t have a helmet.

“You feel bad. You just feel bad. You’ve got kids out here working and you want them to be involved in what’s going on,” Byers said.

Riddell and Schutt brands are the two most-used helmets by area districts. Coaches said both manufacturers tell them it could be mid to late October before schools receive their completed orders.

