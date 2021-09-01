COVID-19 patient finally decides to get vaccinated amid surge

CNN - Regional

By Tori Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — CBS46 spoke to a COVID-19 patient who just got off life support on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall said he thought he would be waking up on his couch at home last month.

“I was laying on my couch and I was having trouble breathing,” Hall said.

“Just woke up one day and there I was, I didn’t even know I was in a coma for a month,” Hall said.

Instead the 58-year-old said he woke up in the ICU at Piedmont Hospital last month.

“I had this feeding tube down my throat and then a tube in my nose,” Hall said.

Hall’s older brother Anthony Hall, was also hospitalized with COVID-19 last month. He’s has since recovered but now he remains by his brother’s side.

His brother Raymond still can’t walk, speak or fully eat on his own.

“We were just skeptical but then we realized that a lot of people that have their shots didn’t end up on a ventilator,” Anthony Hall said.

As people remain hesitant, local public health data shows the surge is gaining strength.

94% of the ICU beds in Georgia are occupied, 9,760 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period just this weekend.

The last time numbers were surging like this was last January.

“It’s really hitting our younger generation, I lost three of my patients this weekend that were in their forties,” North Georgia Health Systems Dr. Aggarwal said.

In the last week more than 2,000 kids in Georgia ages 10 to 17 tested positive.

“We are overwhelmed with appointment request, with phone calls, with forms from school, with just about everything you can think of,” Pediatrician Dr. Roy Benaroch said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.