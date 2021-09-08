House comes under fire in case of mistaken identity

CNN - Regional

By Michael Warrick

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was shot in the arm when his home came under fire in a shooting Metro Police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim, whose roommate said is wheelchair bound, fell to the floor as he ducked for cover in their living room.

“He was crawling, he wasn’t in his wheelchair, he was crawling towards me and told me to call 911 that he’d been shot,” the victim’s roommate, who did not want to be identified, said. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Investigators believe the Pennsylvania Avenue home and the men inside were not the shooters’ intended targets.

“It’s a little troubling, really scary,” neighbor Martha Hooker, who heard the gunshots, said. “I didn’t want to go so fast to the window because I didn’t know what was going on out there.”

The man who was inside the home at the time said he’s fortunate he wasn’t shot. He said he heard about seven gunshots and said his roommate was shot in both arms. He’s expected to survive, according to police.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” the man said. “These guys, they’re not thinking about consequences. (They’re) so quick to pull the trigger nowadays.”

The incident was the third shooting across Nashville in just two hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. Metro Police have not made an arrest in any of those cases.

