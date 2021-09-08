Police sergeant to be arrested on vandalism, trespassing charges

CNN - Regional

By Joseph Wenzel

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville International Airport Police sergeant is expected to face multiple charges after vandalizing homes in his Hermitage neighborhood on Monday night.

Anthony Thomas will be charged with felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism, and attempted aggravated trespassing.

The anticipated charges come after a report of broken windows at home on Brookmeadow Lane around 10:30 p.m. Police said someone had shattered at least five windows.

During the incident, the woman told police she was alone, “retreated into a bedroom closet and armed herself with a pistol.” She told police that she accidentally fired one shot. While the bullet went through her wall into a neighbor’s house, no one was injured, police said.

A few minutes later, a resident reported that someone damaged a window and a glass storm door at home on Remington Park Road. That same person tried to enter the house, but no one was injured during the incident.

Officers took Thomas into custody. Police said he was “bleeding from his arms and face, was speaking erratically and may have been experiencing a mental crisis.”

Police said Thomas is being treated for lacerations and other injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers located AR-15 style rifle, and ballistic armor were found on the roof of his home next to a shattered window.

Nashville International Airport is aware that Thomas has been apprehended.

“Today, we learned that an officer with the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Department of Public Safety was apprehended by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) for vandalism and breaking into several homes. He was not on duty at BNA at the time and is no longer employed by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. Safety and security of our airport is the top priority at BNA, and we will continue to work with MNPD as they head this investigation.”

