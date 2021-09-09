Deputies search for driver who ran from traffic stop; passenger shot

CNN - Regional

EUREKA SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who possibly shot someone and ran from police Wednesday night.

The ordeal began in Eureka Springs when officers on routine patrol spotted a drug transaction and tried to pull over a Honda utility vehicle that had three people inside it.

Instead, officers heard a loud bang and saw 31-year-old Darrell Stephen Hunter of Hope Mills as well as a female passenger jump out of the vehicle and run off.

When officers approached the utility vehicle they found a third person in the back seat with a gunshot wound in his leg. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

K-9 Units, Crime Scene Investigator, and Major Crimes Investigative Unit Detectives responded to the scene. A 10 mm firearm, a bag of marijuana, and a plastic bag of white powdery substance were found, the sheriff’s office said..

The sheriff’s office is actively searching for Hunter, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and red socks. He was last seen on Center Street.

