Police identify a sixth body found at funeral home; six remain unidentified

By Kalama Hines

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A sixth body found during a search of Downard Funeral Home on Friday has been positively identified, according to police.

The Idaho State Police Department Forensic Services Office is assisting Pocatello Police detectives using fingerprint and DNA information to identify the remaining six bodies, according to a Pocatello Police Department news release.

“Officers are assisting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses in returning the remains of cremated individuals to next of kin,” the release says.

In a statement provided to EastIdahoNews.com, DOPL Bureau Chief of Occupational Licenses Anne Lawler confirmed that Downard owner Lance Peck surrendered his business license.

“On Sept. 1, 2021, Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses investigators visited Downard Funeral Home and the connected Portneuf Valley Crematory for an annual inspection and in response to information received from the Pocatello Police Department,” the statement reads. “Our investigators found conditions that were in violation of the Idaho Board of Morticians laws and rules. Lance Peck voluntarily surrendered his licenses to practice as a mortician in Idaho and to operate Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory. Pocatello Police is now leading the investigation, with DOPL providing support as necessary. We are unable to provide additional information at this time related to Pocatello Police’s ongoing investigation.”

Police have obtained the contact information for those remains that have been identified, according to the release, and police attempt to notify those loved ones.

If those contacted by police have any further information as to how they can regain custody of remains, they are asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

