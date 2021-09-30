Arizona mother travels to Mexico for life-saving liver transplant

CNN - Regional

By David Caltabiano

GLOBE, Arizona (KPHO) — A woman from Globe with just two weeks left to live is headed south of the border for a life-saving liver transplant.

Arizona’s Family first told you about Lilly Machado last week. She was recently diagnosed with non-alcohol cirrhosis of the liver. Her community rallied around her to try and help pay for her $500,000 liver transplant, but came up short. Lilly has been in the hospital since Sunday with a failing liver and doesn’t have much time, so her community gave her a heartwarming send off as she left for Mexico.

“We love Lilly and we are here to support her,” said Andrea Harrison, a woman holding up a sign for Machado. Harrison was among dozens of others who were lined up with signs at a nearby road, which exits the hospital Machado was staying at.

Machado is a hard working waitress at a local restaurant, known for the acts of service she doesn’t get paid for. Despite the all out effort from the Globe-Miami communities, there wasn’t enough funds to pay for the transplant in the states. “I have kids. I can’t take care of them, I can’t take care of myself,” said Machado during an Arizona’s Family interview last week.

Doctors at Cobre Valley Medical Center told her she only had two weeks to live, so now, she’s leaving home and holding onto hope as a last resort. Using $140,000 worth of donations, Machado is traveling to Mexico for a liver transplant with one of her relatives as the donor. She’s weak, but mustered up the strength to tell Arizona’s Family what this show of support meant to her. “Thank you to all of my people in the town, without them, this miracle would not be possible,” said Machado.

As a police escort leads Machado and her family out of town, she sees the people that has always been there for her, including her neighbors and customers. They’re hoping this is not a final goodbye, but a see you later. “We just hope you get better Lilly, for your family and your community and we love you,” a supporter said.

Arizona’s Family will keep you updated on Machado’s condition after the surgery.

