2 students, 1 former student, killed in fiery crash

CNN - Regional

By Chris Rickert, Molly DeVore

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Wisconsin (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — Two Middleton High School seniors and a former student at the school were killed in a fiery crash Saturday night, according to an email the high school’s principal sent to parents.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle going east on West Mineral Point Road about 10:15 p.m. rear-ended another vehicle near Karls Court, sending that vehicle into a farm field south of Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the three people inside died.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed in the crash.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch north of Mineral Point Road, and its driver was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was in that vehicle.

The crash shut down Mineral Point Road for about seven hours.

“Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news,” Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker said in the email to parents. “We know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together.”

About 100 students and staff gathered in the bleachers at Middleton High School for a vigil Sunday, where students lit a memorial for those killed.

Grief counselors will be available throughout the week to support students and staff.

This week is Middleton High School’s homecoming. Activities were slated to begin Monday, but Shoemaker said staff will be meeting with students to discuss how the scheduled events should proceed in light of the “tragic circumstances.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.