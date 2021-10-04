Animal sanctuary hit by flooding denied FEMA funding

CNN - Regional

By Andrew James

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — While $2.2 million in FEMA funding has been approved in Western North Carolina, a local animal rescue said its application for financial assistance was denied.

Full Moon Farm Wolfdog Sanctuary is a rescue organization for wolfdogs, currently housing more than 30 dogs. It sits on 17 acres of land in Black Mountain and rescues “abused and refused” wolf hybrids that cannot be placed into homes for the remainder of their lives.

Founder Nancy LaPorta said the property took a hit from flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.

“Everything runs downhill. This whole hill was just flooded, I mean it was nothing but solid water,” she said.

Pictures from Full Moon show tree and powerline damage. LaPorta said parts of the driveway and walking paths also washed out in the heavy rain.

“The cleanup is still going on. The driveway is still a mess; our walking path up here to get to the upper enclosures is washed out,” she said.

The animal rescue has not hosted its normal fundraisers this year because of COVID-19, and LaPorta was hopeful that FEMA funding would help with needed repairs.

“Some people are going to get denial letters. I hate to deny anything to anyone after a disaster, but it’s part of that process,” said John Boyle, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer.

Boyle said there are other options if flood victims’ FEMA application is denied, including SBA loans that are available to businesses and homeowners.

“If you’re not eligible, the SBA is going to refer you right back to FEMA and then we’re going to work your case again,” Boyle said.

