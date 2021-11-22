Pop-up market highlights Native American artists

By Alec Newboles

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — In honor of Native American Heritage Month, a Pop-up market was held Saturday just for Native American Artists.

The College of Southern Nevada hosted the Holiday Market, where local craftspeople were able to sell pottery, jewelry, and other art.

It was the fourth year the Las Vegas Indian Center put on the event, and the first time they were able to hold it since the start of the pandemic. Executive Director Rulon Pete said it was a way to celebrate creators while allowing them to make some money during the holiday season.

“We wanted to have more of an exposure for Native American artists,” he said. “Given that it’s Native American Heritage Month, we want to show that we still exist, we’re still here, this is Paiute land, and so we have that respect and we want to help other be here and show that they have talents.”

The organizers plan to hold the Holiday market again next year in mid-November.

