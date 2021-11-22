Staff destress with goats during gratitude event

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The pandemic has been a trying time for just about everyone, especially those working in the health care industry. Recently, the staff at Legacy Emanuel got a chance to destress with some goats.

FOX 12 has heard from nurses and hospital staff that work during the pandemic has been extremely stressful treating people who have COVID-19. Hospitals have been at or near capacity for months, including the ICU.

Legacy Health held their Goats, Garden and Gratitude event on Friday where staff got a chance to take a breather and hang out with goats in their courtyard. It gave everyone an opportunity to disconnect from work and connect with nature as well as each other.

“Having the ability to get outside the hospital units and the outside air and embrace warm, fluffy goats brought tears to their eyes because they realize how much they needed in the face of loss and difficulty this year,” said one staff member.

The goats were in the courtyard until Friday evening so everyone had a chance to hold and pet one.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.