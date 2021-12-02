Businesses pushing through pain to help community heal

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — In the wake of Tuesday’s shooting the community is coming together in many ways to support parents, students, teachers, and anyone who is reeling from the tragedy.

“Doesn’t just hit close to home it is home,” said Kristin Grifka.

Oxford native Grifka was in denial when she heard about Tuesday’s horrific shooting at the high school she used to attend.

“I walked the halls at that school and to know that these kids these teachers the staff they will never be able to walk through those doors again with the safety and confidence that I had,” Grifka said.

The entire Oxford community is in mourning, but some like Grifka are pushing through the pain to help others heal.

“I know I can’t reverse anything that has happened but just knowing that I can help in some way, I’m going to do everything I can to offer support to everyone involved,” Grifka said.

The support is coming in the form of special made t-shirts and candles with the phrase “Oxford Strong.”

“Because Oxford is strong. A very dark thing just happened but it will not dim Oxford’s light,” Grifka said.

100% of the proceeds will go to the victims’ families and students. Grifka is hoping the money will help with medical costs, funeral costs and counseling for survivors.

“We have free meals going out to the staff of Oxford High School and also to the first responders and then tomorrow we are doing free meals for all of Oxford,” said Chelsea Hacker, from Woodchips Express.

Woodchips Express also accepting donations for the Go Fund Me pages of the families affected

“If we are able to make it even a little bit easier on them through their days of grieving. They don’t have to worry about cooking dinners for their family we got that covered for them,” Hacker said.

Heather Shalayko from Simple Organics Wellness is providing an outlet for those traumatized by the incident.

“We’re helping fundraise, we’re offering different mindfulness activities, mindful coloring meditation,” Shalayko said.

This Saturday an event at Park Theatre where an Oxford band is set to perform will be donating all proceeds to the families affected by the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.