Docs: Man who stabbed IMPD officers was hoping to be shot, killed by police

By Kyle Bloyd

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unable to pay for a medical bill, an Indianapolis man hoped to kill a police officer and have another officer kill him in return.

That’s according to court documents acquired by News 8.

Deonta Williams, 20, is accused of stabbing two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Williams called 911 to lure officers to the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue near 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Williams told dispatchers that two people were causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, Williams pointed officers in a direction to investigate, then stabbed them with two knives.

One officer was stabbed in the neck, the other in the chest. Both officers then fired shots at Williams, wounding him.

Both officers were sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. One of them has since been released. IMPD has not released the names of the officers.

Williams was taken to IU Health Methodist to be treated. He was later released, arrested, then sent to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

When speaking with detectives at the hospital, Williams admitted to making up the initial incident to get the officers to where he was.

“He said that he felt the city owed him because he had received a large medical bill that he could not pay and decided to take it out on the officers,” court documents state.

The detective asked Williams what his plan was.

“Get my own justice,” Williams told the detective. “I was gonna kill an officer.”

In a further interview with an investigator, Williams stated he hoped to kill an officer and get that officer’s gun, then be shot by another officer.

Online jail records indicate Williams is due in court for an initial appearance on Dec. 7. He faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Williams also has open cases from earlier this year for charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.