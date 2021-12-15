Deputies charge father for shooting into his son’s Upstate home

By Anisa Snipes

Click here for updates on this story

WALHALLA, South Carolina (WHNS) — Deputies in Oconee County say a man has been charged for shooting into his son’s home in Walhalla.

Larry Gene Griffin, 58, shot at the home along West South Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Griffin has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

We’re told Griffin remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $12,205.00 surety bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.