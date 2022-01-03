HI farm animal shelter seeks help building learning center

By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV) — Hawaii’s only rescue shelter for farm animals is asking the public for help in building a new learning center. Aloha Animal Sanctuary houses about 30 animals. Many have special needs – like this duck with a wheelchair.

The Kahaluu non-profit also does off-site animal rescues, holds community events, advocates for farm animals through legislation, and promotes awareness about animal abuse. It’s run entirely on donations, and it’s seeking help of any kind to construct a new learning center, whether that’s donations of money, labor, supplies, or expertise.

Co-founder Lolita Ayala says, “That space will be used for yoga, nutritional classes, different events, but the core of our learning center is to provide a space to not only educate our keiki but our community around animals, community. and overall health as well.” Ayala hopes to start construction this year.

